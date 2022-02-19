Prosecco. Pasta and Puccini night at Travellers in Italy restaurant

An Opera D’Amici night will be held at Travellers in Italy restaurant in Ramsgate next month.

The event follows a successful debut in December.

Hannah Kirk and friends from Opera d’Amici will now return for a new performance on March 2 .

Opera d’Amici’s opera tunes and show favourites will be combined with a menu from Head Chef Craig Mather, all set in the candlelit ambience of Ramgate’s harbour Italian restaurant.

Restaurant owner James Thomas said: “When we initially invited Opera D’Amici to sing at Travellers in Italy back in December, it was a first for us and a first for Ramsgate.

“Other restaurants host live music but few have gone down this route. We weren’t sure how our customers would respond but our worries turned out to be groundless; people loved it! It was an evening that everyone, from our waiters to my neighbour’s great grandmother enjoyed”

The evening will kick off with a glass of bubbly and some Italian nibbles followed by a three course set menu developed and cooked by Chef Craig and his team.

The Prosecco, Pasta and Puccini evening starts at 7pm and costs £45.

Travellers in Italy – 52 Harbour Parade

Phone: 07811607867

Email: info@travellersinitaly.co.uk

Website: https://www.travellersinitaly.co.uk