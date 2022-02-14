Two new arrests made in connection with man stabbed in Dalby Square

Two new arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing in Cliftonville’s Dalby Square on Friday (February 11)

Kent Police was called following a report that an assault had taken place between 4am and 4.45am.

The victim suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 42-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, all from Margate, were arrested the same morning in connection with the assault. They have since been released pending further investigation.

On Saturday (February 12), officers made two further arrests in connection with the incident. Two men, aged 49 and 53, were taken into custody on suspicion of assault and have since been released on police bail until February 24.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and urge anyone with private CCTV in the Dalby Square area to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/27276/22.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.