Independent members wanted for council’s Standards Committee

Residents are being invited to become members of Thanet council’s standards committee which oversees the standards and ethics of district, town and parish councillors and makes recommendations to the council on investigations into standards.

The Standards Committee is made up of 14 independent members and meets quarterly in the council’s offices in Cecil Street, Margate, usually during the afternoon or early evening.

Independent Members will dedicate around six hours per month to committee meetings and planning. A small annual allowance is payable together with travel and subsistence expenses.

Applicants must demonstrate high standards of personal integrity, with the ability to remain objective and impartial at all times. They will ideally have experience of dealing with complaints and customer care issues in the public or private sector.

To ensure political neutrality and independence, people cannot apply if, within the last five years, they have been a member or officer at Thanet District Council or of a Parish or Town Council; they have a relative or close friend who is a member or officer at Thanet District Council or they have a public profile in a political party.

View the full job description and submit an application on the website. To find out more email committee@thanet.gov.uk.

The closing date for applications is midnight on Sunday 6 March 2022.