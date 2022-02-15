Full line-up announced for Power of Women Festival 2022

Power of Women (previously POW! Thanet) has announced the full line up for Power of Women Festival 2022.

The festival, which runs from Friday 4th to Tuesday 8th March, features more than 35 arts events happening across Thanet and online. Explore the full line up at powthanet.com

Events include live music, dance, art exhibitions, photography, performance, film, poetry, yoga and events exploring nature, with most being free entry, and for all ages and genders.

Power of Women Festival’s 2022 headliner is Brit-nominated pop star Self Esteem, being supported by the joyful Cocoa Butter Club and Margate’s own Social Singing Choir at Margate Winter Gardens on Sunday 6th March, with tickets still available.

There are 14 art exhibitions to visit featuring artwork by predominately local female artists, including a display of alternative and analogue photographic processes by women from Kent, fine art celebrating the Power of Bodies and contemplating the menopause, and a child-friendly outdoor exhibition of folklore and fairy tales.

There are three big Youth Art Trails in Broadstairs, Ramsgate and Margate, with the artwork by young people from Thanet displayed in shop windows for everyone to enjoy.

Beginners to the world of art and drawing are encouraged to join Julia Rogers for a special introductory workshop on mark making. Other workshops open to all include making fabric sculptures and dance in Ramsgate, cyanotype photographic printing and foraging in Margate.

Special events for children and families include a kids morning music group and a folklore workshop in the form of a scavenger hunt at Windmill Community Gardens in Margate. Mothers and non-binary parents are invited to Pierremont Hall in Broadstairs for an afternoon retreat with discussion, poetry and refreshments.

Power of Women Festival 2022 launches officially on Friday 4th March with a public lantern procession in memory of women lost to male violence, which everyone is welcome to join for a collective moment of quiet remembrance and contemplation.

The lantern procession will walk at 5.30pm from Margate’s Nayland Rock Shelter to Turner Contemporary, followed by a performance by poet Neelam Saredia-Brayley in the gallery and a chance to get a first look at the exhibition Reclaim the Narrative exploring how stories are told about our communities.

The festival’s theme for 2022 is Reclaim and Reconnect. March 2022 marks the two year anniversary of the first UK Covid lockdown. The whole world has experienced struggle and suffering, and it’s time to Reclaim joy and inspiration, and Reconnect with other people and ourselves.

Power of Women Festival 2022 celebrates the power of the arts and community through five days of inclusive events in-person and online. All ages and genders are welcome.

Power of Women is supported this year by Arts Council England, Colyer Fergusson Charitable Trust, Kent Community Foundation, Kent County Council Combined Members Grant, Kent County Council Reconnect, Kent Reliance Provident Society, Postcode Society Trust, Ramsgate Town Council and Tesco.

Power of Women Festival is Thanet’s major annual multidisciplinary arts festival celebrating International Women’s Day, bringing together artists, venues and organisations across the isle to showcase empowering events for everyone to enjoy including performances, exhibitions, workshops, talks and opportunities to get involved.

Power of Women Festival celebrates the power of women and female creativity, and explores women’s issues and feminism – and they welcome people of all genders to join in and enjoy their work.

