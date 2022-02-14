Two arrests made after armed police shut Margate Road in Ramsgate

Armed officers at the scene

Part of Margate Road in Ramsgate  was closed due to police incident today (February 14).

The road was shut both ways between Newington Road and Pysons Road / Allenby Road following an armed response to a report of a man with a suspected firearm.

Witnesses reported armed police at the scene with four police vehicles and officers with dogs in attendance.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a property in Margate Road, Ramsgate at 10.30am following a report a man had been seen with a suspected weapon.

Photo Toni Simmons-Leworthy

“Patrols including firearms officers attended the scene where two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and taken into custody while enquiries continue.”