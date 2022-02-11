Three arrests after man stabbed in Dalby Square

Police officers remain at Cliftonville’s Dalby Square today (February 11) after cordoning off the area early this morning after a man was discovered with serious stab injuries.

Kent Police was called to Dalby Square following a report that an assault had taken place between 4am and 4.45am.

The victim was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 42-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, all from Margate, were arrested in connection with the assault and taken into custody.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with private CCTV in the Dalby Square area to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/27276/22.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.