Debut solo exhibition for Westgate artist raising funds for Young Lives Foundation

A Westgate artist is using her work to raise money for the Young Lives Foundation.

Mum-of-three Leigh Price, 38,is showcasing her work from tonight (February 11) until March 31 with her Trapped exhibition at The Rhodes Gallery in Margate.

The show focuses on mental health and she will be donating 25% of any funds raised through the sale of her artwork to the foundation which provides Advocacy, Mentoring, Befriending and Activity Programmes for young people in the south east.

Leigh said: “Having been a hairdresser from the age of 17 and being on maternity leave when the pandemic hit, it left me unable to go back due to restrictions.

“I’ve suffered with my mental health from a teenager and not knowing how to channel my thoughts and feelings I would contribute to my negative mindset by being destructive.

“Lockdown happened and feeling wobbly, I channelled all my focus into something I loved and was passionate about – painting. I had never painted before lockdown, I set goals and challenged myself to broaden my painting ability by using different techniques and styles.

“I mainly use acrylic now but have enjoyed oils and experimenting. The positive feedback I received led me to believe in myself and have the confidence to follow my dream as an artist.

“I now have been invited by The Rhodes Gallery to have my first solo show. I want to encourage anyone suffering with their mental health to have a healthy, positive focus whether that be painting, dancing, etc.

“Doing this has not only been therapeutic for me, but also healing and I feel self belief is key.”

The opening of Leigh’s show is tonight from 5pm-9pm.

The Rhodes Gallery is at Upmargate, The Centre in Margate