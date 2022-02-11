Dispersal order to be put in place in Cliftonville

A dispersal order will be put in place in Cliftonville this weekend.

The 48-hour order comes into effect from 6pm tonight (February 11) and will cover the Cliftonville area including Northdown Road, Norfolk Road and Athelstan Road.

Anyone found acting anti-socially or likely to cause alarm or distress can be directed by police or PCSOs to leave the area and not return without risking arrest.

Over the last week, Kent Police has received reports of anti-social behaviour involving groups of young people who were seen placing obstacles in roads, damaging property and causing disturbances.

Inspector Ian Swallow of Thanet Community Safety Unit said: “The actions of a small minority of people behaving irresponsibly can have a big impact on a community and our officers will take action against anyone found to be causing issues in Cliftonville this weekend.

“We urge residents to report any instances of anti-social behaviour by calling 101 (or 999 if a crime is in progress) or via our website so officers can respond appropriately.”