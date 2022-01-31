Disruptive road closure at Marine Terrace could be in place for up to another 8 days

A disruptive road closure on Margate seafront could be in place until February 8.

Marine Terrace was closed by gas company SGN on Saturday (January 29) for emergency repairs to a gas main leak outside Dreamland.

The closure, couple with a traffic collision in Tivoli Park Avenue yesterday – meaning All Saints Avenue to Mere Gate was shut in both directions –and a road closure at Northdown Road both ways from Athelstan Road to Zion Place due to ongoing construction, has caused traffic chaos in the town.

SGN has closed Marine Terrace. between Marine Drive (Clock Tower Junction) and Westbrook Promenade with temporary traffic signals on Tyson Avenue at Westbrook Avenue.

The result has been a huge traffic backlog and reports of drivers u-turning and driving over pavements to go back on themselves.

The gas company says: “For everyone’s safety, we need to temporarily close Marine Terrace both ways. A signed diversion will be in place for motorists via Belgrave Road, Ramsgate Road, Margate Road, Park Road, A299 Canterbury Road and the A28.”

Now it has emerged that the closure will be in place for up to 8 more days -including today – with a notice from one,network saying works could continue until 11.59pm on February 7.

Residents have been invited to call SGN on 03000 418 181 to register their comments.

County Councillor Barry Lewis, who represents Margate at the authority, said: “I would ask everyone to phone the number and put in their complaints. I have asked the gas company to explain he necessity for emergency works to take up to 10 days. We need clarification on this.”

SGN has been contacted for an update on the works.