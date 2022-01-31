Two boys to appear in court charged with Italianate Glasshouse attempted burglary and damage

Two children will appear in youth court charged with attempted burglary with intent to cause damage at the Italianate Glasshouse in Ramsgate.

The site was targeted last November 13 where footage captured on CCTV showed an attempt to break in to the 190-year-old glasshouse in King George VI Park with two culprits smashing the door, windows and several other panes of glass.

Glasshouse custodian Janice Dadds said at the time that a group of boys had been causing issues for a number of people, including a previous attempt to scale the gates at the Glasshouse and the breaking of slate tiles.

It has now been confirmed by Kent Police that two boys aged 11 and 15 from Ramsgate will appear at Folkestone Youth Court on March 7, each facing a charge of attempted burglary with intent to cause damage.

The boys cannot be named for legal reasons which apply to those aged under 18.