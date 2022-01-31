Man remanded in custody over Ramsgate Boots burglary

A man has been charged with burglary following a break-in at Boots in Ramsgate High Street.

Kent Police officers were called to the pharmacy on Saturday (January 29) at around 11.30pm. A glass door had been damaged and fragrances were reported stolen.

Officers carried out immediate enquiries in the area, including the review of all available CCTV. Their enquiries led to the arrest of Terrence Howard during the early hours on Sunday 30 January.

The 49-year-old man, from St Peters Park Road in Broadstairs, appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (January 31). He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at the same court on 4 March 2022.