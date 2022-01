A man wanted over theft from a Ramsgate pharmacy in Ramsgate has been added to Kent Police’s Most wanted list.

Robert Muttock is wanted in connection with theft at the pharmacy in December 2021.

Anyone who knows where he is, is aked to call 101 quoting 46/7780/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.