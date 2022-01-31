SGN announce plans to reopen Marine Terrace by tomorrow evening

Gas company SGN says it hopes to reopen Marine Terrace in Margate tomorrow evening (February 1) – well ahead of the feared closure of up until February 8.

Marine Terrace was closed by SGN on Saturday (January 29) for emergency repairs to a gas main leak outside Dreamland.

The closure, coupled with a traffic collision in Tivoli Park Avenue yesterday – meaning All Saints Avenue to Mere Gate was shut in both directions –and a road closure at Northdown Road both ways from Athelstan Road to Zion Place due to ongoing construction, has caused traffic chaos in the town.

But the company says essential repairs have now been completed and the aim is to get the road reopened by tomorrow (February 1) evening.

SGN spokesperson Waseem Hanif said: “Our engineers have completed essential repairs and we’re now working to reinstate the area around our site. For safety, Marine Terrace remains closed to motorists in both directions while our resurfacing work takes place.

“A signed diversion is in place via Belgrave Road, Ramsgate Road, Margate Road, Park Road, A299 Canterbury Road and the A28.

“We’re hoping to be able to safely reopen the road by tomorrow evening (Tuesday 1 February).”