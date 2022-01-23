Bastille heading to Margate for ‘intimate’ performance

Margate music venue Elsewhere is presenting a live intimate performance with Bastille at the Winter Gardens.

The special stripped back performance is to celebrate the release of the band’s new album ‘Give Me The Future.’

Frontman Dan Smith said: “It’s going to be me and Charlie – and the other guys in different towns – going back to our looping roots and playing new album songs (and some old ones) in a bunch of different ways.”

This is the first Outstore for Elsewhere Records, with anticipation of many more in the coming months.

Special bundles have been set up to accompany entry to the exclusive show; with CD or vinyl of the new album featuring orange and standard black.

Give Me The Future is a tribute to humanity in a tech age and reflects on the strangeness of living through times that can feel like science fiction.

Vinyl and CD bundles will be posted to a stated shipping address for the February 4 release date. Vinyl and CD bundles purchased after February 4 will need to be collected from the venue on the day of the event.

Bastille will be at Margate Winter Gardens on February 16. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.

Tickets

Standard Entry: £13,

CD + Entry: £18,

Orange Vinyl + Entry: £30,

Black Vinyl + Entry: £30, Booking Fee: £2 per ticket

Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult, No under 7s