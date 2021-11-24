Images released as part of investigation into Ramsgate ‘hit and run’ crash that left man seriously injured

Officers investigating a collision in Ramsgate have issued images of two people who may be able to assist with enquiries.

At around 2.45pm on Thursday, October 14 a blue Peugeot was travelling along King Street when it was involved in a collision with two pedestrians and the vehicle went through the glass front of the Co-op Funeralcare shop.

Fire service, police and ambulance staff were called to the scene. One man suffering serious injuries was flown to Kings College Hospital in London, a second person was taken to William Harvey Hospital.

The occupants of the car left the scene before speaking to officers.

A man from Ramsgate who was arrested following an incident was released without charge.

Anyone who has information regarding the collision, or recognises the man and woman pictured, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 1103727 for the attention of PC Luke Hewett.