Culture Recovery Fund grant awarded to The Margate School

The Margate School has been awarded £53,000 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The award will help The Margate School to continue its work in the High Street supporting the local creative community as well as bringing in international artists.

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The award will be used specifically to consolidate and expand studio provision and technical facilities as well as exhibition offerings.

Uwe Derksen, Director of The Margate School, said: “This award is a recognition of our resilience, demonstrated by our staff and community during a very difficult and challenging period over the last 15 months.

“We very much hope that we can rebuild our confidence and pursue in building an innovative and creative community in and for Margate. We are grateful for the support and trust vested in The Margate School.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:“Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

More than £1.2 billion has been awarded from the Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country.