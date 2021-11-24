Vet bill fundraiser launched after fruitless search for owners of poorly straying dog who was put to sleep

UPDATE: Donations have now covered this vet’s bill and thanks are given to all those who helped

A fundraiser has been launched to pay veterinary bills after a stray or abandoned dog found wandering in Cliftonville had to be put to sleep.

On November 17 the female Collie-cross was discovered in Northdown Park Road by a woman who then attempted to find the owners but had no luck.

The dog, which was poorly, was also scanned but chip details were unhelpful.

Laura Sullivan, from the Missing Dogs and Strays Thanet group, said: “The details showed her name and that she came from the Newington area. The people on the chip as registered keepers were contacted and visited but sadly were unable to help.

“We were then given other names but we have been unable to make contact with these people.

“This beautiful girl could have been living in the Westwood Cross area. Tinker or Daisy, as we’ve been told could have been her name(s), was over 10 years old and no-one has come forward for her.

“It became apparent that Tinker/Daisy was extremely poorly and Ros Bane from Mika’s Mutts Dog Rescue stepped up to help her with vet care.

“Sadly, it was discovered that Tinker/Daisy had numerous tumours in her liver, lungs and stomach and the vets felt it would be kinder to let her go whilst she was under.

“The total bill is over £700 and as a small independent rescue this is going to put a huge dent in funds.

“In my opinion this girl was seriously let down at a time when she needed her family the most.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation towards the vet fees can do so to:

Mrs R Bane

account 10463671

sort code 20-02-75

Barclays Bank.

Ref Mika mutts