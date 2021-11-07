Pop-up restaurant Hearth at the Empire Room to close at the end of the year

A pop-up restaurant which has been open for six months in Ramsgate, will hold its final night on New Year’s Eve.

Hearth at the Empire Room opened in July and was headed by chef Jack Hancock.

The University of Salford graduate learnt his trade in Manchester alongside the likes of Aiden Byrne and Mark Prescott and then honed his skills under Michelin-starred Adam Byatt in London. He came to Ramsgate after Empire Room owner James Thomas offered him the opportunity to use the venue for Hearth.

Michelin trained Jack said “It’s been amazing here, I’m so grateful to the people of Thanet and beyond for joining me. I set out to make some bellies happy and I seem to have done just that.”

Hearth has wowed diners, both local and visiting, with its seasonal, local and often foraged menu, offering modern British fare.

Some star dishes that have featured on the weekly changing set-menu include native lobster with charantais melon in a smoked lobster broth, butter-roast venison loin with stuffed fig and cavolo nero as well as panna cotta infused with bay and tonka bean.

Many diners that have visited Hearth since it popped up in July have asked if Jack will stay in Ramsgate.

He said: “I’ll be taking some time in the new year to reflect on what the future may hold. Watch this space.”

For its final night on New Year’s Eve, Hearth is offering an exclusive seven course tasting menu.

Hearth’s three-course offering will continue to be available until December 30 and a free glass of house wine is included in the set-menu price from Tuesday to Thursday.

The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm-9pm.

For menus and booking visit www.hearthrestaurant.uk or call 01843 582511 to book.