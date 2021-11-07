Pie Factory Music relaunches Soundcheck campaign to plug gap in mental health support for young people

Last year, Ramsgate-based youth charity Pie Factory Music raised more than £6,500 to help plug the gap in mental health support for young people in Thanet and Dover during the Covid19 pandemic.

So far, Pie has helped sixty-three 11 to 18 year olds access instant, free professional counselling and creative sessions and 1-2-1s. But with the surge in referrals showing no sign of letting up and health service waiting lists getting longer, Pie wants to do even more.

So, the charity is reopening its Soundcheck fundraiser and in 30 days they hope to raise £1,500 to give a further 30 young people counselling and creative sessions.

Buy a limited T shirt created by local artists Paul Camo and Rob Flowers (cost £20), a Pie sketchbook (£5) or choose a specific amount – in whatever way you give, you’ll be giving young people access to free professional counselling and music-related creative sessions.

What you are paying for:

£20 gives a young person 30 minutes with a trained counsellor

£40 gives a young person an hour with a trained counsellor

£50 provides a 1:2 creative session

£100 gives 5 young people 30 minutes with a trained counsellor

£250 gives a young person a series of 6 counselling sessions

Recent research by Young Minds shows that:

1 in 6 5- to 16-year-olds are identified as having a probable mental health problem

Less than 1 in 3 young people with a mental health condition get access to NHS care and treatment

67% believe the pandemic will have a long-term negative effect on their mental health

This is why Pie is taking action again – to ensure that no young person in the most deprived wards in Kent is left behind. Pastoral care is a core part of the charity’s work and has grown significantly in the last 18 months, from food and self-care packages and vouchers for low-income families, to sessions in schools and the new Soundcheck counselling stream.

Managing Director Steph Dickinson said: “One year on, we may be in a different phase of the pandemic, but we’re seeing the impact on young people grow not diminish. It’s becoming harder – the reality is they’re at risk of being locked out of services, opportunities, and employment.

“They’re dealing with rising living costs and the collective and individual trauma and grief is all too real. It’s deeply concerning, which is why we are deeply passionate at Pie in supporting young people’s mental health, to help them navigate this new world safely and positively.

“It’s our duty to offer more counselling and mental health support, to give young people the tools they need to help them get through this difficult time and prevent years of struggle. They’re not alone. Young people are the future. We have to safeguard their wellbeing now, so that everyone’s future is bright. Please support us.”

One young person from Pie Factory Music said: “During the pandemic, the Pie team helped me a lot to cope with stress. They’re always there and have been there for me more in this time than anyone else. It means a lot.”

Talented local artists Paul Camo and Rob Flowers have created two exclusive, limited-edition T-shirts. They represent Pie Factory Music – who they are, what they do and what the charity stands for – equality and access for all and enhancing lives through music.

Rob Flowers’ t-shirt is a visual slice of the pie – an explosion of the words and objects Pie’s young people use to define Pie and their work.

He said: “With the systemic devaluing and dismantling of arts education and opportunities, organisations like Pie Factory Music are a vital resource, providing young people in East Kent with access to tools that build creative lives. When the guys from Pie Factory asked me to get involved with the fundraising campaign, I jumped at the chance to support the cause.”

Paul Camo’s anti-racism slogan-tee references protest T-shirts and placards, taking cues from the past to inspire action now in the fight for racial justice. The font is a unique typeface, inspired by signs from a 1963 protest march, adapted from an old badge, which states ‘Stop Racist Attacks’.

He said: “When Pie Factory Music approached me to create a T-shirt to raise funds, there was absolutely no question for me about getting involved in this very important project and worthwhile cause” says Paul Camo

Find the fundraiser at www.piefactorymusic.com/soundcheck