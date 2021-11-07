Southern Water funds winter beach cleaner after talks with Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate

For the first time the stretch of coast from Foreness Point to Kingsgate Bay has a dedicated winter cleaner, due to funding from Southern Water.
The part-time beach cleaner role was agreed after talks between the Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate and the water company. It follows pumping station and combined sewer discharges that resulted in swimming bans at nearly all of the isle’s beaches and bays.
Barry Manners, from the volunteer Friends group, said: “He will concentrate on the beach and cliff-top from Foreness Point along to Kingsgate Bay – with a weekly foray along to Joss and Palm Bay. Southern Water have demonstrated a far greater willingness to engage with the local community since August, when the business was taken over by Macquarie with £1bn of fresh capital into the business.
“That said, there is no doubt that they owe significant restitution to local residents for the unacceptable sewage discharges -historic, current and future – whilst they fulfil their promises to upgrade water treatment infrastructure.
“We’d encourage other community and environmental groups to engage with Southern Water to help fund local community and visitor infrastructure and to improve the natural environment. Beach clean funding for Botany Bay is a meaningful and positive first step that we intend to build upon.
“This doesn’t absolve Southern Water from their responsibility to properly invest in long overdue improvements to sewage treatment.
“I would also like to see more emphasis on community restitution from our political leaders. Thanet needs urgent investment in all sorts of tourism related infrastructure. I’d like to see Southern Water being strongly encouraged to involve themselves in projects that will go some way to repairing the damage to the environment and tourist industry caused by sewage releases.”
The new beach cleaner started his job yesterday (November 6).
Well done Barry for seeing the angles and opportunity that has and will make a real difference. If only TDC could think ahead in the way you do, to make the best of an awful situation.
How much have SW funded this for?
Not sure whether this is a cynical attempt by Southern Water to repair their rotten reputation on the cheap or a futile attempt to apply a part-time, sponge-wipe solution to the significant issue of large-scale sewage dumping all along our coastline. In either case, the same rule applies … You can’t polish a turd.
Nice PR. Don’t think a guy picking up litter will negate however many tons of sewage they have discharged on purpose to save money, or because they don’t want to spend on new infrastructure over the years though.
What would be a way to make it up? Refunds on water bills. Sacking those responsible. Jail terms for those responsible. Taking away the big bonuses for the bosses of the company that have rewarded abject failure & endangering their customers health. None of which will of course ever happen.
The new owners are hardly inspiring either, their prior foray into a UK water company with Thames Water where they saddled TW with 2 billion of debt, were also in command when TW WEREreleasing sewage into water & then buggered off. One might think they should be disqualified from being involved with another UK water company, or that SW might be more circumspect with who they sold to-but it is clear it is all about money & not safety or their customers.