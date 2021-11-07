Pitchside: East Grinstead FC V Ramsgate FC

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

OHOB Community stadium College Lane on November 6 for the Wasps vs the Rams. Would the wasps have a sting or would the Rams fleece them?

Conditions were set fair with no wind, overcast, cool and temperate, ideal playing conditions with a well groomed grass surface.

The Wasps went into this game with a new manager in charge, Drew Cooney, and I expected the players to perform to a higher standard to secure their place going forward. This could have been tough for the Rams. Even though Wasps were languishing near the bottom of the table with just 9pts from 11 the new manager could make that big difference. Rams were back on form after a good mid-week win over Herne Bay.

The game kicked off with Rams playing left to right and were immediately on the attack as Peck was down the right the ball cleared out for a throw and the Rams switched to the left. Ajayi beat his man and squared Wasps defense – Rams showed their intent.

The game then settled into a pattern of Rams attacking and Wasps defending with Ajayi tearing into the Wasps defense. The Rams right was very strong with Aboagye, Jadama and Ajayi linking up superbly well forcing Wasps further and further back.

In the 34th Rams were awarded a free kick. Ajayi hit it strong and true and Pierson in the Wasps goal could only push it away. Jadama followed in but put it just wide. Another wave of Rams attacking saw Wasps defense hanging on. Just approaching half time Jadama was awarded another Rams free kick but out to the wide right and Miller with a perfect delivery, the Wasps managed to clear. Peck and Ajyai changed wings to bamboozle the Wasps as we approached half time. The Rams were just controlling the game and went in 0 – 1.

Rams commenced the second half having taken Peck, who had received a yellow card, off for Cheidozie, although it was the Wasps that had the first chance in the half passing through the Rams defense and forcing Russell to make a good save from a one on one.

Rams were not looking convincing at this point. They came back in the game in the 56th minute with some great play by Jadama, putting Cheidozie through but was pulled down according to nearly everyone in the ground except the men that mattered. Play was waved on for “VAR” I do not think anyone in the ground could believe the decision and as last man the defender would have been red carded.

Cheidoze again followed up just minutes later with a cracking shot low and hard parried out by Pierson. The game ebbed back toward Wasps as they came forward in search of an equalizer. The Rams were looking a little uncomfortable at this point. Although both sides were trying there was not much end product. Both sides used the allotted allocation of subs.

In the 75th Rams started to force the game a lot more and some really good play saw Emptage down the right, crossing to Miller in the box to effectively seal it for the Rams scoring their second goal.

Miller, Ajayi and Cheidozie, the Rams frontline, took control with shots and crosses raining in on the Wasps. We reached full time on a game with the Rams keeping a clean sheet and taking a deserved 3 points.

Teams:

East Grinstead (The Wasps) Yellow & Black

Pierson, Walsh, Montague, Walters-Wright, Cooney, Wilson C, Carmo, Sanogo, Brown, Bakalis, Carter

Subs: Francis, Burrow, Douglas, Powell-Downey, Pina

Ramsgate (The Rams) all red

Russell, Aboagye, Presscott, , Emptage, Olopade, Peck, Miller, Ajayi, Coyle, McIntyre, Jadama

Subs: Cotton, Chiedozie, Maher, Medhurst, Baker-Moran

Man of the match: Jake McIntyre

Attendance: 140