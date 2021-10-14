Three arrests made and renewed police appeal over death of Thanet dad Phil Stovell

A renewed appeal for information has been issued by Kent Police after the death of Thanet man Phil Stovell following an incident in Garlinge.

Kent Police was called at around 1am on Thursday 7 October to a report that a man had been found with injuries in Caxton Road. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The 32-year-old was flown to hospital by air ambulance but later died from his injuries.

His injuries were initially treated as having resulted from being hit by the vehicle but further enquiries have suggested he may also have been assaulted before the collision.

Three people have since been arrested in connection with the incident. One man has been released under investigation and two others have been bailed while enquiries continue.

House to house enquiries have been conducted and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened.

They are also asking residents to check doorbell camera and dashcam footage to see if they contain anything that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can submit it at the following link: mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F14-PO1

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via their website.

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for Phil’s funeral by friend and former railway track work colleague Nick Farrow.