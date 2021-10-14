Man due to be sentenced for manslaughter of Karsten Holmes in Margate

A man who caused fatal injuries to his victim during an assault at a property in Margate has admitted a charge of manslaughter.

Witnesses told how Jonathon Cottrell punched Karsten Holmes during an incident at a house in Dane Road in July 2020, causing him to fall and suffer serious injuries. He died four days later.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to Cottrell being arrested and charged with murder.

At Maidstone Crown Court yesterday (October 13), Cottrell admitted a charge of manslaughter in relation to the incident and will be sentenced on Monday (October 18).

Kent Police was called to the address in Dane Road by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service on Tuesday 28 July 2020 following the unexplained death of 47-year-old Mr Holmes.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined that Mr Holmes had died from internal injuries consistent with an assault which also led to Mr Homes hitting his head.

An investigation was launched and detectives spoke to others who had been at the property in the days before Mr Holmes’ death.

Witnesses said that, four days earlier, on Friday 24 July, Mr Holmes had been at the house with at least three other people when Cottrell attended.

Following a brief misunderstanding, Cottrell punched the victim, knocking him over. Witnesses said the victim had refused hospital treatment at the time and remained at the property until his death. The court heard it was likely Mr Holmes would have survived if he had accepted medical treatment.

Cottrell, 35, of Athelstan Road, Cliftonville, was arrested on Saturday 1 August.

Detective Constable Leah Roberts of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “This is a tragic case and one which shows how incidents of violence can all too easily have serious or fatal consequences.

“I am pleased that our thorough investigation led to this violent offender being quickly arrested and charged, and that the case we built meant he has now accepted responsibility for the death.

“I hope his guilty plea provides the victim’s family and friends with a sense of closure after what must have been a very distressing time following Mr Holmes’ passing.”