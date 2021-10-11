Fundraiser launched to help family after tragic death of Thanet dad Phil Stovell

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a Thanet dad who has sadly died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Garlinge last Thursday (October 7).

Phil Stovell, 32, was airlifted to a London hospital following the incident in Caxton Road at around 1am but passed away yesterday (October 10).

His friend and former railway track work colleague Nick Farrow has now set up the appeal to help Phil’s family during this distressing time.

Nick said: “Phil had a big heart. He would do anything for anyone and beyond. He’s helped me in so many ways and would be at my doorstep if I ever needed him.

“He was so loving caring and hyper. There would never be a dull moment in the presence of him as he was always happy and always smiling. I’ll never ever forget his face and the smiles and laughs he gave me. I’ll forever love him and never ever forget him.”

In his fundraiser Nick adds: “I’ve started this go fund me to help his family pay the costs of his funeral and give him the send off he deserves as he was taken from us far too young.

“Phil was loved by many and had a big circle of people that loved and cared for him. So I’m hoping we can all come together and help his family in this horrific time.”

The appeal has a £5000 target.

Following enquiries in the area, a 39-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of offences including failing to stop after a collision, and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the car beforehand, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact them.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting KH/DGC/112/21.