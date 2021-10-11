Witness appeal after man dies of injuries from suspected ‘hit and run’ incident in Garlinge

A man who was hit by a car in Garlinge last week has died of his injuries.

Kent Police was called at around 1am on Thursday (October 7) following the report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white car.

The car had left the scene in Caxton Road before officers attended.

The victim was flown via air ambulance to a London hospital, where he has since died from his injuries.

Following enquiries in the area, a 39-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of offences including failing to stop after a collision, and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the car beforehand, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact them.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting KH/DGC/112/21.