Circus fun heading to Broadstairs

Roll up, Roll up! Performance company Looping The Loop is bringing the circus to Broadstairs.

The circus will be at Queens Road Baptist Church on October 27th, from 11am – 4pm.

Make sure to dress the part as there will be a prize for the best dressed judged by the circus ringmaster.

Meet the clowns from ACA Theatre as they show people how ‘We All Wobble.’ Fly high in the sky with Simia Circus and put your balance to the test in their aerial hoops. Can you beat the strongman or find all the clowns’ noses?

Come and join in with the fun free play area, where you can learn how to juggle, you can even make your own juggling balls to take away with you.

Looping the Loop is known for producing adventurous live performance festivals since 2013 with shows popping-up in parks, shopping centres, high streets and on doorsteps – where everyone can see and experience them.

Looping the Loop also operates the #MadVenture van – a moving micro-theatre set-up inside a 1970’s caravan and has been a resident company at Theatre Royal Margate since 2014 and is a partner in Battersea Arts Centre’s Collaborative Touring Network.

The circus will have a morning event running from 11am – 1:15pm, and an afternoon event running from 1:30pm – 4pm.

Tickets are £5 per child, Adults go free!

To buy tickets go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/loopingtheloop/584835