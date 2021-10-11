Margate Film Festival screenings to mark Black History Month

Margate Film Festival this October marks Black History Month with several film screenings.

This year’s festival has more than 50 films, showcasing local and international features, shorts, archive footage and live film scores.

Margate Film Festival is launching a five-day programme on October 27 until October 31 at its pop-up cinema in Union Church, with other events taking place across the town’s arts venues including Tom Thumb Theatre and The Margate School.

This year’s theme of ‘Borders/Boundaries’ explores ever-present social and global tensions and in particular, looks at borders and boundaries of a more intangible nature, such as political borders, personal boundaries, relationships, identity and spirit.

Unapologetic tells the story of Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionist leaders, who, after two police killings challenge a Chicago administration complicit in state violence against its Black residents.

Short film ‘Shy Radicals‘ opens for Unapologetic, and is a portrait of award-winning artist, activist and author Hamja Ahsan and the story behind his remarkable book Shy Radicals which calls for all shy, quiet and introverted people to unify and overthrow Extrovert-Supremacy.

Shy Radicals is by local director Tom Dream with soundtrack by Art School Girlfriend.

Screening on October 30 at Union Church. TICKETS: £3-£8 (IN-VENUE), PAY WHAT YOU CAN (ONLINE)

There is also a documentary on the theme of borders, Taste of Cement, which is a portrait of workers in exile, following Syrian construction workers building new skyscrapers in Beirut on the ruins caused by the Lebanese civil war. At the same time their own houses are being bombed in Syria.

Screening on October 31 at Tom Thumb Theatre. TICKETS: £3-£8 (IN-VENUE), PAY WHAT YOU CAN (ONLINE)

Find the full Margate Film Festival and book tickets at at www.margatefilmfestival.co.uk