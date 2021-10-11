Police seize 200 cannabis plants at Ramsgate property

Kent Police officers have found 200 cannabis plants in a Ramsgate property

Shortly before midnight on Thursday (October 7), officers were called to the property in Thanet Road following reports of people behaving suspiciously in the area.

On arrival police found a trail of cannabis leaves outside, leading to the property.

Following a search at the address, patrols seized the cannabis plants found in various rooms across three floors, as well as cultivation equipment.

No arrests were made and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.