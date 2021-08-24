Thanet GP and covid vaccination programme team shortlisted for national awards

The team behind the GP-led covid vaccination programme in Thanet and the doctor who headed up the initiative have been shortlisted in a national awards scheme.

The Thanet entries for the Primary Care Networks, GP or Community Provider of the Year and for Clinical Leader of the Year have made it through to the shortlist for the HSJ Awards 2021.

GPs and staff from Margate, Mocketts Wood and Coastal GP hub – which has been delivering the local vaccination centre in Thanet – are recognised for the work they have put into the programme, while Thanet Clinical Leader Dr Ashwani Peshen- pictured below- (Clinical Leader of the Year) is acknowledged for this and other work he has done.

Made of up the GP practices working together, the Thanet local vaccination site, first at St Peter’s church hall and then at the Saga Centre, has given more than 100,000 vaccinations through the dedication of the team on the ground. It has achieved more than 90 per cent coverage in vaccine cohorts one to nine.

Dr Peshen said: “We are absolutely delighted to have made it to the shortlist of these awards. We had a very simple vision to ‘get the vaccinations done’ as quickly and safely as possible within best practice guidance.

“Our programme was designed with the support of our staff; we walked through the whole patient journey as a team. It’s really helped build relationships with our partners – we had to work at speed and, most importantly of all, have delivered a vaccination programme to be proud of.

“I would also like to take a moment to recognise the enormous hard work of all colleagues involved in the vaccination programme in Kent and Medway.’’

The Thanet primary care networks:

ran the local vaccination site at the Saga centre in Ramsgate

set up multiple pop-up clinics, including Westwood Cross Shopping Centre in Broadstairs and the Open Golf Championship in Deal

set up roving teams to get to harder-to-reach communities

set up a call centre for booking patients who could not book online

responded to patient feedback, including changing the way reception worked

responded quickly to any vaccine supply issues so patients did not miss out.

In his category, Dr Peshen is recognised for being an outstanding clinical leader, ‘whose vision for the improvement of patient experience has galvanised teams across organisations to work together to make changes and improvements in the safety, quality and experience of the patient journey’.

His work has included:

development of an enhanced primary care service and GP home visiting service

development and delivery of the complex response team in Thanet, which supports patients in staying at home and to get the care and support they need in their own homes

leading the vaccination programme in Thanet

using digital innovation to provide better patient access and experience

transforming the primary care model in Northdown GP practice in Margate, including recruitment of more healthcare professionals, such as an advanced nurse practitioner, mental health worker and advanced paramedic practitioner

development of the GP streaming service in Thanet.

More than 1,000 entries were submitted to this year’s HSJ Awards, with 205 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.

Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on 18 November.

Details for walk-in clinics can be found at https://www.kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk/your-health/coronavirus/covid19vaccine