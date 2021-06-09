GP hub vaccination clinic at Saga reaches 100,000 dose milestone

A GP hub running covid vaccination clinics in one half of the Saga building at Ramsgate has celebrated a huge milestone.

GPs from a number of surgeries, including those in Margate and Broadstairs, have been working from the site to deliver the covid vaccinations.

Yesterday (June 8) the GPs, staff and volunteers celebrated reaching 100,000 doses given.

The milestone – which comes six months into the vaccination programme- was marked with a celebration, including cake and balloons.

Dr Ash Peshen, who is one of the GPs with the Margate/Mocketts Wood hub, said: “It has been an amazing journey over last six months .

“We have seen camaraderie among the staff, a willingness to go the extra mile and a real can do attitude .Everyone has been working together, including patients by coming forward, the government/NHSE/CCG by organising vaccine deliveries in the background and our teams by helping to get those jabs done .

“We are so proud of GP Team SAGA for getting to 100,000 doses and we will continue on site even after the community trust leave.”

The GP hub has operated at Saga since March. Half of the building was being used by Kent Community Health Trust for its vaccination programme.

The health trust is due to finish at the site on June 19 but the GP hub vaccination clinics will continue.

Currently anyone aged 25 or over, or extremely clinically vulnerable, or a frontline health or social care worker is eligible to book their vaccination through their GP surgery, online or call 119.

According to the government coronavirus dashboard there have been a total of 90,161 first doses given in Thanet and 70,176 second doses (as of June 7) equating to 76% of Thanet adults having the first dose and 59% both doses.

The covid positive test rate for Thanet stands at 5.6 per 100,000 – well below the UK figure of 45.8 per 100,000.