Libertine co-frontman Carl Barat and partner Edie Langley team up to launch LOVE cafe and Justine’s music venue in Margate

Libertines co-frontman Carl Barat has teamed up with chef and restaurateur, Gizzi Erskine; partner and Cruel Hearts Club’s’ front woman Edie Langley, and music industry insider Ronnie Traynor to open LOVE café in Margate.

The cafe is at the old Black Cat site in Marine Gardens and is just one of two new venues that will open.

The other, downstairs in the property, will be Carl and Edie’s new live music venue, ‘Justine’s,’ due to open in September.

Carl is also a partner in The Libertines hotel and recording studio The Albion Rooms which the band members bought in 2017 and opened in two phases across 2019 and 2020 .

Carl said he is: “finally making good a drunken promise to create the finest Bar Bistro in the world, for music and ideas, refreshment and inspiration to flourish. This will require an expert chef, a lover, an old friend, elbow grease, midnight oil, patience and unfathomable love.”

The design for LOVE café is being overseen by Rhiannon Sussex, who also designed the interiors at The Albion Rooms, creating a bespoke interior with an expertly curated mix of vintage and contemporary objects.

And the food will be based on “a sandwich bar on steroids,” says Gizzi.

She added: “The great British sandwich has been overlooked and there is something magnificent about the recreation of something so simple, being made with flavour, imagination and humour. Really, the offering of LOVE café is based on the idea of a sandwich bar on steroids. We want LOVE cafe to take the classic Margate cafe and evolve it to where it needs to be in 2021,”

LOVE café will also create a social space to welcome like-minded locals new and old, holiday-makers and day-trippers to enjoy food and music.

LOVE café will have a big push on local, seasonal and sustainable food and a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, created by Liam Davy from Bad Sports and Hawksmoor. The partners at LOVE café want to establish relationships with local dairies, farms and food and drink producers.

The café will open later this month followed by Justine’s music venue in September.

Last year Carl revealed to The Isle of Thanet News how he, Edie and their two boys would be making Margate their permanent home after being enticed by “Walpole Bay, Dreamland and the isle’s treasure trove of antique and curio shops.”

Check out the menu example

Breakfast and Brunch will include “The Full Kentish”: Kent Sausages, Smoked Bacon, Black Pudding, White Pudding, 2 Eggs, Roast Tomatoes, Roast Mushroom, Beans, Toast or Fried Bread.” or if you’re veggie “The Full Veggie Kentish”: “Simplicity” Vegan Sausage, Halluomi, 2 Eggs, Roast Tomatoes, Roast Miso Mushrooms, Baked beans, Spinach and Avocado. For those who want something sweet, then how about “Ricotta Pancakes, Kent Cherries, Maple, Yoghurt and Pistachio Brittle”?

For lunch “Ultimate Egg Mayonnaise: Crispy Chicken Skin, Salt and Vinegar Crisps, Capers and Watercress.”, “Roast beef: Beetroot and Horseradish Chrain, Watercress, Bovril Mayo and Ready Salted Crisps” or our “Veggie Bhaji: Curried Hummous, Mashed Veggie Bhaji, Kachumber Salad, Fermented Mango Sauce, Pickled Chillies.” There will also be a Daily Roast, including…. “Porchetta, Apple Sauce, Gravy and Watercress”, “Roast Sirloin of Beef, Horseradish, Watercress and Gravy” “Roast Marmalade Smoked Gammon Ham, Picallili and Watercress”.

For pudding its all about the ice cream sundaes, including Gizzi’s famous “Miso Caramel Banana Split”, “Rhubarb and Pistachio Knickerbocker Glory”, “Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae” and an “Affogato with Salted Caramel Ice Cream”.