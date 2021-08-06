Three mobile beach hut and ‘deskchairs’ with free wi-fi now open on Margate sands

Three mobile’s beach hut and ‘deskchairs’ with free wi-fi are now open on Margate beach.
People can use the one-person beach hut with desk and chair or opt for one of the 20 deskchairs (deckchairs with attached desk and parasol). All have 5G wifi and power.
They are available on a walk-up basis for anyone to use from 9am-6pm.
The hut is fully kitted out was a home-away-from-home office, while the deskchairs each have a parasol to make sure you can still see your screen.
The space will be open until August 11, 9am to 6pm, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
i wonder how long it will be before they are vandalised and covered in graffiti ?
Last year the Financial Times reported that Switzerland had halted the roll-out of 5g due to health concerns. I wonder if Thanet District Council has Copies of the ‘certificate of indemnity’ including the public insurance provider and underwriters, confirming that any injuries, damages or adverse health effects directly or indirectly arising out of, resulting from or contributed to by electromagnetic fields, electromagnetic radiation, electromagnetism, radio waves or noise, wireless RF radiation, microwave radiation, non-ionising radiation emitting devices and equipment will be covered by them. This is weapon grade technology with many worried about the health dangers to both humans and wildlife across the world. The telecoms lobbyists have been hard at work, but Lloyds of London has some EMF exclusions in its commercial liability renewals now raising some red flags. Some around here are already saying they won’t go on that beach or let grandchildren play there, without full details of the exact level of 5g exposure there.