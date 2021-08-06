Three mobile beach hut and ‘deskchairs’ with free wi-fi now open on Margate sands

Three mobile’s beach hut and ‘deskchairs’ with free wi-fi are now open on Margate beach.

People can use the one-person beach hut with desk and chair or opt for one of the 20 deskchairs (deckchairs with attached desk and parasol). All have 5G wifi and power.

They are available on a walk-up basis for anyone to use from 9am-6pm.

The hut is fully kitted out was a home-away-from-home office, while the deskchairs each have a parasol to make sure you can still see your screen.

The space will be open until August 11, 9am to 6pm, available on a first-come, first-served basis.