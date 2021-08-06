Margate FC and Ramsgate FC supporters take to the pitch for charity match in aid of Frazer Jardine

Coaches and supporters from Margate FC and Ramsgate FC will compete in a charity football match tonight (August 6) to raise funds for a young player seriously injured in a fall last month.

The teams will battle it out at Ramsgate’s new WW Martin stadium and pitch from 7pm for the first of what will become an annual charity match to raise funds for local causes.

Entry to the match is free but donations will be appreciated.

This match is in aid of 17-year-old footballer Frazer Jardine who slipped at the Westcliff, falling around 20ft and landing on his back on the rocks.

The fall resulted in Frazer breaking his back in two places and severing his spinal cord. The teenager was blue-lighted to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and then transferred to Kings College Hospital in London.

The former Hartsdown student has undergone surgery but doctors have told his family it is unlikely he will walk again.

Frazer trains at Whitstable Football Academy where he is also studying for his A Levels. The talented youngster was also due to have a trial for a club in Spain.

He will undergo treatment at specialist hospital Stoke Mandeville in Aylesbury which has the National Spinal Injuries Centre, one of the largest specialist spinal injuries units in the world.

Find a fundraiser set up for Frazer here