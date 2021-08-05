Two Margate women charged with stealing medication in distraction burglaries

Two Margate women have been charged in connection with a number of distraction burglaries across east Kent.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal against 32-year-old Ruth Lambert and 29-year-old Jessica Silvester, both of Gap Road, Margate.

It follows an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad into reports that quantities of medication were stolen from properties in east Kent during distraction burglaries between 31 May 2020 to 3 August 2021.

Both women have also been charged with conspiring to steal medication and other items from people between 31 May 2018 and 5 August 2021.

The pair remain in custody and are due to appear at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (August 6).