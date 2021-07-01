The Larkins have arrived in Broadstairs

Filming for the remake of ITV series The Darling Buds of May has moved to Broadstairs today (July 1)

The series, called The Larkins, is a six part comedy drama with Bradley Walsh taking lead role as Pop Larkin and Joanna Scanlon as his wife Ma.

The cast and crew have been filming at the Walpole Bay Hotel but today the shoot is taking place at Broadstairs seafront.

Resident Richard Goldfinch sent us this snap of Bradley Walsh enjoying an ice cream at the harbour.

The original series starred David Jason as Pop, Pam Ferris as Ma and was the breakthrough for Catherine Zeta-Jones who played eldest daughter Mariette.

It was broadcast between 1991 and 1993.

Based on a 1958 novel by H E Bates the 1950s set tale follows the lives of Pop, Ma and their six children in rural England.

Other stars for The Larkins remake include Bradley Walsh’s son Barney Walsh as the village policeman PC Harness.