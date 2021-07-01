Margate RNLI called out to assist motor cruiser with engine failure

Margate’s two RNLI lifeboats were in action yesterday (June 30) after a motor cruiser reported machinery failure off the town’s coast.

The 9m long vessel, on passage from London to Ramsgate with three persons on board, contacted UK Coastguard around 2pm reporting they were at anchor close to the Nayland Rock off Margate harbour and had suffered machinery failure. The vessel was disabled and assistance was requested.

Margate’s D class inshore lifeboat was requested to launch by the coastguard in order to assess the situation. The lifeboat was soon on scene and it was established that the vessel’s machinery problems could not be rectified and after assessing the situation the lifeboat’s helm made the decision that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest means to assist the vessel.

As Ramsgate was the nearest safe and suitable port Margate’s larger B class inshore lifeboat was launched and after checking on the welfare of the casualty vessel’s occupants took the craft in tow to the safety of Ramsgate harbour where they were met my Margate Coastguard Rescue Team. Once the casualty was secured alongside the lifeboat returned to station.