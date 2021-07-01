Your guide to Margate’s First Friday event

July’s First Friday is a celebration of the town’s reopening after lockdown, with events on 2nd July happening in a dozen locations across the town between 5-8pm. All events are free. Watch out for a few surprises along the way, and for other shops staying open late.

First Friday is brought to you by The Bus Cafe, Little Bit, Marine Studios, and Dan Thompson Studio.

Covid 19 regulations are still in force so please wear a mask if possible, wash hands (most venues will have handwash available), remember social distancing, and respect rules venues have in place. Some venues may change their offer or close at short notice because of Covid 19.

‘Westonville’ (Nayland end):

Sun Deck: open 5-8pm, with DJs (after party at Bar Nothing)

The Bus Cafe: small plates pop up evening. Walk-in only

Po’Boy and Pork & co will be open until 8pm

Write In at the TS Eliot Shelter with Whisky & Beards: Nayland Rock Shelter, 5-8pm

‘Heavy’ – Open School East alumni group show: Nayland Rock Hotel, 5-8pm

Old Town and Harbour Arm:

GB Pizza Co, Marine Drive: open until 10pm

Beach Buoys, Marine Drive: special price on cod & chips or vegan alternative

Little Bit, Broad Street: open until 8pm

Eclectic Art Gallery, Broad Street: open until 8pm

Margate Bookshop, Market Place: open until 8pm

Artisans and Adventurers, King Street: open until 8pm with FF discounts

King’s Emporium: pre-First Friday sale, all vinyl half price. Open 11am-5pm

Money Art Gallery, upstairs in Old Kent Market: with 60 artists, open until 8pm

Margate Movement Artists Collective: window of Margate Independent Foodbank, Duke Street

‘The Missing Star’ by Lunatraktors live: Olby’s Creative Hub and livestream

‘Food meets Art, Resort x Barletta’: Turner Contemporary Terrace

Treble Performing Arts: performances in Old Town

Daisy: pop up cocktail bar at Mala, Harbour Arm offering FF discount

Boondocks: Harbour Arm. Open until 8pm, 10% off and free fizz.

Naomi Gayle: sound bowls. 4.30-6pm. Venue tbc.

Cycle del Mar: meet 8.30pm, Market Place

Les Animaux, Lombard Street

High Street:

‘A Place In-between’ by Anka Dabrowska: Primark building, open until 8pm with a chance to meet the artist

Milk and Cookies: special offer, open until 8pm

‘AsWasIsNow – The First Edition’ by Dave Smith: Rhodes Gallery, The Centre open 5-8pm

Celtic Floor Muscles: Elsewhere, The Centre, after the Sundeck shuts down

Union Crescent:

Carl Freedman Gallery: open until 8pm

Northdown Road & nearby:

Cliffs: open until 8pm, small plates from the Bus Cafe

Lovelys Gallery: open 5-8pm with summer exhibition preview

‘Colours of Margate’: limited edition poster by Dan Thompson, free from Lovelys Gallery

‘Domestic Bliss’ exhibition by Ty Locke: 137 Northdown Road 6-9pm

Kavel Rafferty – “Where Were We’: Resort Studios, Athelstan Road, 5-9pm

Cliftonville (seafront side):

Roost, Cliff Terrace: 2 for 1 on any cocktail with a meal

Hera, Ethelbert Terrace: open til 8pm

Ant C: Faith In Strangers

Twitch Rock n Roll Party: Bar Nothing, Cliff Terrace, after the Sundeck shuts down