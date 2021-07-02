Photos: On set in Broadstairs with The Larkins

Ramsgate resident Steven Collis took these marvellous photos of The Larkins cast and crew in Broadstairs yesterday (July 1).
The six part comedy drama is a remake of the ITV series The Darling Buds of May. Bradley Walsh takes lead role as Pop Larkin and Joanna Scanlon as his wife Ma.
The cast and crew have been filming at the Walpole Bay Hotel and Broadstairs seafront.
The original series starred David Jason as Pop, Pam Ferris as Ma and was the breakthrough for Catherine Zeta-Jones who played eldest daughter Mariette.
It was broadcast between 1991 and 1993.
Based on a 1958 novel by H E Bates the 1950s set tale follows the lives of Pop, Ma and their six children in rural England.
Other stars for The Larkins remake include Bradley Walsh’s son Barney Walsh as the village policeman PC Harness and Peter Davison as the vicar.
bradley walsh – he has to be the greediest person on tv at the moment , you dont know where hes going to turn up next . and i suppose that filming brought the cost of 4 ice creams in to thanets economy.
It’s called working. It’s what he does for a living. Why would you have a problem with that?
He’s also both talented and likeable. Good for him.
Try living in the Real World and think of the interest this film making brings to Thanet. People will watch the films, ads, music videos and programmes then decide to visit Thanet bringing their money with them.
You have to think out of the box. Bradley Walsh has his own series and presents The Chase on tv but that is not being greedy. He is talented and people love to watch him.
More worrying what they find when they turn up-the council etc make an effort when supposedly important people are here, but then people turn up & see the rubbish tip it is the other 50 odd weeks of the year.
You can hardly blame him for taking work offered to him. Is he overexposed? Yes. But blame the networks who keep throwing offers at him.
Cannot wait to see the remake of the iconic program, the actors ere Ideal for these parts
Excellent casting.
Bradley Walsh is a natural … both as a presenter and as an actor. I look forward to seeing this remake.
well said steve ! if its going to reflect the area why not film some of it in cliftonville ? and not just that overpriced hotel before you mention that. mind you they would have to work around the police raids.i notice hes got his son in it with him – with 0 acting experience = nepotism ?
You do realise that it is set in the ’50s?
so is this dump !