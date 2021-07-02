Photos: On set in Broadstairs with The Larkins

Ramsgate resident Steven Collis took these marvellous photos of The Larkins cast and crew in Broadstairs yesterday (July 1).

The six part comedy drama is a remake of the ITV series The Darling Buds of May. Bradley Walsh takes lead role as Pop Larkin and Joanna Scanlon as his wife Ma.

The cast and crew have been filming at the Walpole Bay Hotel and Broadstairs seafront.

The original series starred David Jason as Pop, Pam Ferris as Ma and was the breakthrough for Catherine Zeta-Jones who played eldest daughter Mariette.

It was broadcast between 1991 and 1993.

Based on a 1958 novel by H E Bates the 1950s set tale follows the lives of Pop, Ma and their six children in rural England.

Other stars for The Larkins remake include Bradley Walsh’s son Barney Walsh as the village policeman PC Harness and Peter Davison as the vicar.