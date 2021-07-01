Health campaigners to hold demo outside QEQM Hospital

This Saturday (July 3) health campaigners will call for a better NHS for patients and staff.

The protest, organised by Save Our NHS In Kent, will take place outside Margate’s QEQM Hospital.

Candy Gregory, of SONIK, said: “Our protest is about patient safety, pay justice for NHS and social care workers and the end of the privatisation of the NHS.”

Candy, who is a registered nurse and local Thanet councillor, says she has been bitterly disappointed at the government’s response to Covid.

She said: “I was disgusted, too, by the behaviour of Matt Hancock and by the prime dismissive attitude of his colleague’s wrong-doing. While instructing the population to isolate and deny access to even close family, Mr Hancock appeared to ignore his own rules. This all points to a deep hypocrisy and deceit in government at the highest level. His resignation letter infuriated those who have lost loved ones by its minimising the impact that such a loss in a badly managed pandemic brought about.”

Candy also questions how health contracts have been handled by government.

SONiK is currently fundraising for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Public inquiry appeal.

The SONIK protest is part of a day of national action called by health campaigners. It will start outside Margate’s QEQM hospital at noon.