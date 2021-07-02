Work underway to build homes and cycle cafe at The Sportsman pub site

Work has started on seven new homes at the site of the former Sportsman pub and car park in Cliffsend.

East Kent developer Future Homes will deliver the project after planning permission for a revised scheme was granted in February this year. An initial application had been rejected in 2019 with a number of objections including concerns about building height and traffic increases.

The amended plan comprises of a new three-storey building with three apartments on the upper floors and commercial space for a cycle café on the ground floor. There will also be four semi-detached, three-bedroom houses. The Government’s Help to Buy Scheme will be available to first-time buyers of the apartments.

Future Homes’ Managing Director Martin Sturge said: “We are a Thanet-based development company and our team has lived and worked in the area for over 40 years. We are really looking forward to getting to know our neighbours and becoming part of the Cliffsend community.”

Work began on June 28 with a target completion date of July 2022.

The Sportsman closed on April 2, 2017, with landlords Teresa Kirk and Ronnie Mark, calling last orders for good after the site was put on the market by Shepherd Neame with a guide price of £250,000 plus VAT.

The restaurant shut the previous month. Parts of the Sandwich Road pub’s original building dated back to 1750.

If you’d like to find out more about the development visit futurehomes.co.uk or call 01843 604504.