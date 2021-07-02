Work underway to build homes and cycle cafe at The Sportsman pub site

Work has started on seven new homes at the site of the former Sportsman pub and car park in Cliffsend.
East Kent developer Future Homes will deliver the project after planning permission for a revised scheme was granted in February this year. An initial application had been rejected in 2019 with a number of objections including concerns about building height and traffic increases.
The amended plan comprises of a new three-storey building with three apartments on the upper floors and commercial space for a cycle café on the ground floor. There will also be four semi-detached, three-bedroom houses. The Government’s Help to Buy Scheme will be available to first-time buyers of the apartments.
Future Homes’ Managing Director Martin Sturge said: “We are a Thanet-based development company and our team has lived and worked in the area for over 40 years. We are really looking forward to getting to know our neighbours and becoming part of the Cliffsend community.”
Work began on June 28 with a target completion date of July 2022.
The Sportsman closed on April 2, 2017, with landlords Teresa Kirk and Ronnie Mark, calling last orders for good after the site was put on the market by Shepherd Neame with a guide price of £250,000 plus VAT.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The restaurant shut the previous month. Parts of the Sandwich Road pub’s original building dated back to 1750.
If you’d like to find out more about the development visit futurehomes.co.uk or call 01843 604504.
This area is high risk from all flooding situations. Check government website. I’m all in favour of building homes on brownfield sites but not when there is a high risk of flooding. Purchasers will find getting insurance cost prohibitive. at best.
Absolutely appalling. Why on earth can’t they do something with that beautiful and historic old building instead?
Its a redundant pub! No one was using it so where there is no demand, like Manston airport, the laws of capitalism step in and they got closed down! Building domestic dwellings there is a better option, and if there had been a pub there since 1750, there should be no need to worry about flooding!
It is not always as simple as that. I know of several popular pubs in Kent that have been bought by unscrupulous landlords, who then on purposely let them get run down so that they have the excuse of closing/selling them for housing.
If pubs can thrive in quiet East Kent villages like Worth, Ripple and Finglesham, then one certainly could in Cliffsend… with the right landlord.
It was a business that dates back around 270 years. Why wasn’t it a listed building? Another part of Thanet gone forever and developer making a mint from a cheap outlay. The modernist architecture look is out of place in this area of Pegwell but what does TDC care.
totally agree with you , the brown envelope wins again