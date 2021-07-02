Train delays at Birchington caused by family of swans on the line!

Passengers travelling on Southeastern trains through Birchington last night (July 1) faced an unusual hold up.

Forget the old excuse about leaves on the line – last night it was a family of swans causing the delay!

A tweet from Network Rail Kent and Sussex showed a snap of the swans on the line and said: “Apologies to Southeastern Railway passengers if you were delayed in the Birchington area last night – our team were struggling to move this family off the tracks as mummy and daddy swan were very protective of their cygnets. Working for Network Rail requires a variety of skills…”