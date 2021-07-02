Continuing covid restrictions forces cancellation of yet more summer events in Thanet

The delayed date for lifting the final covid restrictions, coupled with a rise in cases of covid due to the latest variant, has meant the sad cancellation of more summer events in Thanet.

The annual Broadstairs Water Gala cannot be staged with all its usual activities this year.

There will still be a family fun fair at Victoria Gardens, on July 30-August 1 with gift and craft stalls along the promenade to enjoy.

Water Gala organisers say: “We aim to bring back Water Gala in 2022 when we can once again arrange a full day of fun beach , water and bandstand activities without the restrictions that are currently in place.”

The planned Addington Street Revival Fair in Ramsgate has also been postponed for this year.

A statement from organiser Becky Wing says: “It is with very heavy hearts that given the present rise in Covid numbers, the nature of our Revival Fair and the Covid safe protocols we would have to put in place that we simply cannot run this year’s Revival Fair.

“We are all volunteers and restrictions mean we cannot even offer training for our stewards on the day. We are not a ticketed event so cannot control numbers and in addition to create space stall numbers would have to be drastically reduced and only one side of the street used.

“We would not be able to have live music or street entertainers because we simply cannot create the appropriate social distancing. Like everyone, we were praying Covid numbers would continue to decline and we were hopeful a further reduction in lockdown would have happened on June 21. Sadly it did not.

“As Chair I would have to sign off on all Health, Safety and Covid safe measures and having tried to look at so many options we simply cannot do what needs to be done without extra funding, resources and changing the nature of the Revival Fair to such a degree it would simply not be what it was. We are sorry but the safety of all must come first.”

The Margate Made annual Summer event has also been cancelled.

Organisers Sarah Gibbons and Vivienne Rose, who as Shoreline Partners also run Westgate Galleria and The Eclectic Art Gallery in Margate Old Town, said: “It is with heavy hearts, and only after much thought, that we are letting you all know we will not be running a Makers’ Market Event this Summer.

“The visitor numbers, the training of volunteers and stewards, the activities and the entertainment are impossible for us to deliver effectively and safely whilst the pandemic is still restricting how large events are promoted and run.

“We have fingers and toes crossed that a big Christmas Event will be possible, and are talking to potential indoor (and outdoor) venues now, so please watch this space and the events page on www.margatemade.co.uk for updates.

Please do drop us a line if you would like to be involved this coming winter as a volunteer, a host, a supporter, a sponsor, an activity lead or as a maker-seller/stallholder – margatemade@gmail.com”

The Beat, due to perform at Dreamland on July 8, have also rescheduled gig dates to 2022, saying: “Tickets already bought will be honoured, and refunds will be available at point of purchase. I know we’re all saddened by the delay, but I think we can be confident that this will be a safer experience for everyone than if we had been on tour right now.”