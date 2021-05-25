Dreamland teams up with brewer Shepherd Neame for Summer Social ‘pub experience’

Brewer Shepherd Neame is teaming up with Dreamland Margate for the Summer Social outdoor ‘pub experience,’ being hosted at the park.

Dreamland Summer Social opens on Thursday (May 27) and aims to be a place to come together outdoors in the sun and enjoy drinks, street food, live DJs and sports screenings on the large outdoor Scenic Stage Screen.

As the official beer partner of Dreamland, Faversham brewer Shepherd Neame has created an exclusive Summer Social lager for guests to enjoy and will also be supplying beers from its contemporary Bear Island and Whitstable Bay collections, along with Orchard View cider, Singha premium Thai lager and Truly hard seltzer. The Summer Social will have well-spaced seating areas and provide a table service where all drinks can be ordered via smartphone.

Shepherd Neame’s Head of Marketing, Brands & Communication, Joanna Richardson, said: “We are incredibly excited to team up with our local partner Dreamland on such an amazing project! We think that our contemporary range of beers, along with our popular Orchard View cider and new Truly hard seltzer range will be the perfect fit for the guests visiting the Summer Social, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The Summer Social is expected to run until September. Tables can be booked in groups of up to six people, compliant with the latest government guidelines.

Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland Margate said: “Dreamland and Shepherd Neame is such an ideal partnering. Two great Kent companies, with a combined history of over 400 years of providing fine drinks and entertainment coming together for Dreamland Summer Social.”

For more information or to book your table visit www.dreamlandsummersocial.co.uk