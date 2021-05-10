‘Open-air pub experience’ at Dreamland Summer Social event

Sport coverage, street food and drinks will feature in the new Dreamland Summer Social event. Kicking off on Thursday, May 27, after the next lockdown easing, the new event will run all summer.

Organisers say the Dreamland Summer Social is the ultimate open-air pub experience, bringing together street food, live DJs and a variety of sports coverage on the large screen.

Dreamland’s Scenic Stage will be showing every one of England’s European Championship football games and the Street Food Warehouse team will serve up food including pizzas, burgers with a twist, vegan choices and fish & chips.

Tables are for groups of up to six people, compliant with the latest government guidelines, with well-spaced seating areas and table service. All drinks can be ordered via smartphone.

Early booking is recommended –visit: www.dreamlandsummersocial.co.uk

An update about when rides at the park will reopen is yet to be issued. The last statement from the park said rides would not open while social distancing rules are in place.

A spokesperson said: “Continued Covid-19 restrictions mean we are unable to operate Dreamland’s amusement park or indoor entertainment spaces (Octopus’s Garden or Roller Disco) for the public during Easter 2021.

“The rides will be back; this situation is temporary! We made tough decisions early on in the pandemic to ensure Dreamland’s future is safe, and we are prepared to wait to ensure our guests are completely safe on our rides.

“It’s worth remembering that Dreamland is a unique venue in that most of our rides are vintage, some built 100 years ago. The age and configuration of these rides means it is difficult to accommodate the very specific, social distancing and safety measures required to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Until guidelines on social distancing are relaxed, we believe we are unable to offer the carefree visitor experience that customers have come to expect.

“Dreamland has remained open throughout the pandemic for private hire as well as commercial filming and photography and as soon as social distancing guidelines are relaxed, we will reconsider our plans to host events later in 2021.”