Emergency services called to collision on St Peters Road

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Margate today (May 10)

A collision involving two vehicles has taken place on St Peters Road eastbound between Drapers Close and Broadley Road.

Four people were treated by paramedics with two taken to hospital.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We attended the scene following reports of a collision at approximately 11.20am today. Four patients were assessed at the scene, two of whom were taken to QEQM Hospital for further treatment.”

Due to the collision Stagecoach buses 34s and 37s are diverted via Margate Road and College Road in both directions.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is attending a collision involving two vehicles in St Peter’s Road, Margate.

“Officers were called to the scene at 11.15am. Secamb is also in attendance as injuries have been reported. Recovery work is ongoing.”