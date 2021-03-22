Bounce Fest to take place in Thanet this April

Bounce Fest is coming to Thanet in April.

The outdoor bounce extravaganza will be hosted by Under 1 Roof Thanet in Ramsgate from April 14 -April 18.

There will be more than 14 different inflatables for children aged four to 11 to explore and a toddler section for little ones aged one to three.

The event will feature classic bouncy castles, slides, bounce activities, inflatable obstacle courses and food stalls in a secure outdoor space

If the event has to be moved due to government restrictions, tickets will be rescheduled to the May half term.

Session times;

10:00am – 12:00pm

12:30pm – 2:30pm

3:00pm – 5:00pm

Prices

Child Wristband – £14.95

Adult Entry – £1.95

Toddler Wristband – £5.95

Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet in Pysons Road, Ramsgate, officially opened its doors on October 3 but national lockdown followed shortly after.

The venture includes a soft play area, princesses, pirates, gaming and slime, a lazer tag arena and -to come, a Dinky Town centre.

It is the creation of Ramsgate sisters Zahra and Parisa Tarjomani and Pyramid Martial Arts & Just Kids Parties owner Matt Milchard.

Bounce Fest will be operating in line with the current government guidelines on outdoor leisure activities.

For tickets and information go to www.u1rthanet.com/bouncefest