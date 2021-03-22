Bounce Fest to take place in Thanet this April

Bounce Fest is coming to Thanet in April.
The outdoor bounce extravaganza will be hosted by Under 1 Roof Thanet in Ramsgate from April 14 -April 18.
There will be more than 14 different inflatables for children aged four to 11 to explore and a toddler section for little ones aged one to three.
The event will feature classic bouncy castles, slides, bounce activities, inflatable obstacle courses and food stalls in a secure outdoor space
If the event has to be moved due to government restrictions, tickets will be rescheduled to the May half term.
Session times;
10:00am – 12:00pm
12:30pm – 2:30pm
3:00pm – 5:00pm
Prices
Child Wristband – £14.95
Adult Entry – £1.95
Toddler Wristband – £5.95
Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet in Pysons Road, Ramsgate, officially opened its doors on October 3 but national lockdown followed shortly after.
The venture includes a soft play area, princesses, pirates, gaming and slime, a lazer tag arena and -to come, a Dinky Town centre.
It is the creation of Ramsgate sisters Zahra and Parisa Tarjomani and Pyramid Martial Arts & Just Kids Parties owner Matt Milchard.
Bounce Fest will be operating in line with the current government guidelines on outdoor leisure activities.
For tickets and information go to www.u1rthanet.com/bouncefest
