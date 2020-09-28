Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet is ready to open its doors with a one-stop shop of fun on offer

A huge transformation of the former Bumble Beez building in Ramsgate will be on show when Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet officially opens its doors on October 3.

The venture includes a soft play area, princesses, pirates, gaming and slime, a lazer tag arena and -to come, a Dinky Town centre.

It is the creation of Ramsgate sisters Zahra and Parisa Tarjomani and Pyramid Martial Arts & Just Kids Parties owner Matt Milchard.

Zahra, owner of Princess World and Regency Performing Arts and Parisa, owner of Regency Productions, say the idea was originally a dream of their mum Sophia, who founded theatre group Regency Productions in 2005.

Sadly Sophia died in December 2014 after losing her fight against cancer. Since then Zahra and Parisa have carried on the family tradition of performing and teaching the next generation of stars alongside entertainment ventures such as Princess World in Westwood.

Now, with Matt, they have carried out the huge renovation project at the Pyson Road building to create the multi attraction venue, including a cafe with a fantastic menu, Under 1 Roof Kids Thanet.

Zahra said: “We are so excited but so nervous to open our doors to Under 1 Roof Thanet. We have worked day and night for the past 6 months to create something new for Thanet, all whilst battling the pandemic and the financial implications that had on our business. But we are finally ready to open our doors after putting in lots of new covid-secure measures in place.”

The one stop shop for children’s entertainment complex will also feature Dinky Town, with a supermarket, cafe, doctors, vets, theatre, post office, police station, fire station and construction area where little ones can become an adults within a child sized town. This is a separate line of the business which will have its own entrance area. It is currently still under construction.

But the soft play village, cafe and Party Kingdom is now open.

Under 1 Roof will also host a variety of family events, competitions, movie nights and large children’s parties such as Princess Balls, Afternoon Tea Events, Halloween Nights, Christmas Parties and everything in-between, offering something for everyone of all ages.

There are currently Covid-secure measures in place which mean groups need to abide by the rule of 6, there will be extended cleaning in place, social distancing measures need to be followed and, although the toddler area, football cage and soft play structures are open, the ball pits have been emptied and will not be in service.

There is table seating, and adults need face coverings unless seated and temperature checks on arrival.

A test run was carried out last week and received the thumbs up from the families who attended.

From early 2021, a second phase of development will include an Ofsted registered nursery, theatre, dance studios, martial arts centre and more.

Online booking opens at 7.30pm tonight (September 28) with slots available from October 3.

Photos by James Pearce