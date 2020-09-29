Fundraiser launched to pay funeral costs of ‘gentle giant’ Joshua Dockerty

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a Thanet dad-of-two who tragically lost his life after falling on live tracks at Ramsgate railway station.

Joshua Dockerty, 28, fell on the track on September 14. He sadly lost his fight for life four days later.

Joshua, who lived in Margate, was known to family and friends as a ‘gentle giant.’

He was a well-known tattoo artist and former Hereson student who was dad to two young sons.

The fundraiser set up by family member Roxanne Cuckney is aimed at raising £2,000 to help with funeral costs.

In a touching tribute on the fundraiser page she says: “Sadly, Joshua lost his life on Friday September 18 in a tragic accident.

“He was the life and soul of the party and could light up any room he went in with his big laugh and crazy stories. As you can imagine his death has shocked us all and left a massive hole in our family as his death was so unexpected.

“He has left behind two beautiful boys, a loving partner and family as well as all his friends. All your amazing words, memories, pictures and videos are making this horrendous time just that little bit easier.

“We’ve loved seeing all your tattoos and knowing what they mean as tattooing was his passion in life and we all have our own pieces of Josh with us at all times now.

“We’d like to thank you but also ask for your help, We are asking for your help in any form of donations to help with Josh’s funeral please.

“We know Josh wouldn’t have wanted to ask for help but feel we have no other choice. Joshua’s passing has broken our hearts and we want him to have the best send off we can possibly give him.

“Our Joshua will be missed dearly by both his sons, partner, family and friends. It’s amazing to see how much he meant to everyone and what a mark he made in life.”

