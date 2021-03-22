Chilton pupils take on crazy hair challenge for Comic Relief

An eye-catching crazy hair day was a burst of colour and invention as Chilton Primary School, Ramsgate, turned on the style for Comic Relief.

Children and staff displayed a variety of weird and wonderful creations in school on Red Nose Day in return for a donation in aid of the nationwide charity.

Wherever you looked there were imaginative styles ranging from top knots and braids to pony tails and back-combed explosions of hair, all in a kaleidoscope of colour with many augmented by glittering face art.

Head of School Kate Law said: “It was an amazing. Some of the creations by the children and our staff were truly memorable – I can only applaud them all for the amount of creative effort they put in to looking different, daring and delightful.

“It brightened up the whole day and was another fine example of our Chilton community spirit that is very much in evidence when we support local, national and global good causes.

“We wanted to mark the occasion as something for a bit of fun and to celebrate after everything that we have all been going through during the challenging last year, whilst supporting the charity at the same time.”

And though the crazy hair day was all about fun, pupils are also aware of the valuable work Comic Relief carries out to help children, adults and families, through its work with other charities, groups and organisations including those that offer mental health support.

Mrs Law added: “The whole school was buzzing and it was fantastic for our boys and girls to be part of this important nationwide charity day.”

Chilton’s cheerful charity champs from Reception class to Year 6 raised more than £350 for Comic Relief.

To find out more about life at Chilton, families can take a virtual tour of the school via the online streaming service at www.chiltonprimary.co.uk