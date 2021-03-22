Red Nose Day fun at Ellington Infant School

Children at Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate have been having superhero fun for Red Nose Day.

The children had a day of dressing up as superheroes, including doctors, nurses and police officers. They even took part in a yoga lesson in their costumes,

One Year 2 child said: “We collected money for people that haven’t got any.”

Another added: ” We dressed up as superheroes. The doctors are superheroes because they have been saving people and looking after them so they don’t die of covid.”

An Ellington teacher said: “Reception are learning about people who help us. They started at home, then the wider environment and discussed farmers, shops and the emergency services.

“For Red Nose Day we were all superheroes, we thought this was a way to pull together everyone that helps us and it made us aware of just how many do.”

A total of £130 was raised for Comic Relief.